Margaret L. Galloway, 94, of Waynesburg, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

She was born April 27, 1924, a daughter of the late Edith and William Thomas.

Margret is survived by four children, Kris Keller (Dave) of Waynesburg, Terry Galloway (Janet) of Washington, Bill Galloway (Robin) of Florida and Penny Lashell Moon of Maine. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and two nieces, who will miss her dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Powell; a brother, Harvey Thomas; and a granddaughter, Brenda Durbin.

At Margaret's request, private arrangements are being handled by Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg.

