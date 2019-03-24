Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret L. O'Leary.

Margaret L. "Peg" O'Leary, 73, of Washington, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 21, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born May 27, 1945, in Washington, a daughter of the late Daniel P. and Lillie M. Stephen O'Leary.

Miss O'Leary was a 1963 graduate of Immaculate Conception High School. She then went on to Braddock School of Nursing, where she earned her registered nursing degree. Miss O'Leary later graduated from Waynesburg University with a bachelor of science degree.

Following her education, she became employed with Washington Hospital, where she worked for over 40 years as a registered nurse, eventually earning the position of nursing supervisor, which she held up until the time of her retirement.

Miss O'Leary was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She enjoyed playing cards, was proud of her Irish heritage and loved St. Patrick's Day. Miss O'Leary looked forward to Thanksgiving and the time she was able to spend and visit with her family. Her family was her number one love in life. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Surviving are a brother, Patrick (Connie) O'Leary; sister Sally (Jimmy) Wooldridge; sister-in-law Patty O'Leary; brother-in-law Bob Swiantek; and several nieces and nephews, to some of whom she was a godmother.

She will also be dearly missed by her black toy poodle, Toolie.

In addition to her parents, Miss O'Leary was preceded in death by a brother, Danny O'Leary, and by a sister, Mary Ann Swiantek.

At the request of the deceased, all funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to at .

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.