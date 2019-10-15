Margaret Lee Ann Varner Rohrer, 81, of Altoona, Fla., passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born December 23, 1937, in Waynesburg, to Richard E. Varner and Mabel Moore Varner.

Lee Ann was raised on a dairy farm and resided in Greene County. In 1955, she married Rodney E. Rohrer. Together, they operated a dairy farm and later a sheep and beef cattle farm, until moving to Florida in 1988.

Lee Ann earned an associate degree in violin from Waynesburg College. She also worked as the manager of the high school cafeteria and as a teller at Gallatin National Bank. In Florida, she was a member of First Baptist Church of Altoona.

She is survived by her two sons, Barry (fiance Kerry) Rohrer and Bruce (Barbra) Rohrer; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney E. Rohrer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at First Baptist Church of Altoona, with Pastor Gary Robinson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the . Condolences can be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Umatilla, Fla.