Margaret M. Zelinsky, 95, of Cecil, died Friday, December 6, 2019, in Manor Care, McMurray.

She was born August 5, 1924, in Cecil, a daughter of the late Louis and Mary Vodli Havel.

She was a member of St. Mary Parish, the Altar Society and Legion of Mary.

As a young girl she worked on the Berty farm and took care of the sick. After she married John in 1943, she worked at Voglianni's Restaurant and Flanery Bolt Company during World War II, both in Bridgeville. Margaret did housework from Carnegie to Cecil for years, and worked as a nurse's aide from 1959-1988 at St. Clair Hospital .

Surviving are a daughter, Marjorie A, (Kenneth) Tilger of Cecil; four grandchildren, John J. (Danielle) Zelinski III of Deptford, N.J., Susan (John) Campbell of Cape May, N.J., Kenneth (Juliann) Tilger of Westerville, Ohio and Kyle (Alissa) Tilger of Plum Boro; eight great-grandchildren, John and Zack Campbell, John and Michael Zelinski and Melissa, Emma, Aiden and Olivia Tilger; and a daughter-in-law, Peggy Zelinski of Cape May, N.J.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Zelinsky Sr. in 1995; a son, John J. Zelinski, Jr. in 2019; and three brothers, John, James and Louis Havel; and two sisters, Mary DePaoli and Irene Kiefer.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, followed by a Christian Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Cecil, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Cecil.

Contributions may be made to St. Mary Parish, Cecil, Legion of Mary.