Margaret Mae Wood, R.N., 94, of West Alexander, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 21, 2019, with all of her family by her side.

She was born July 3, 1925, in Claysville, a daughter of Fred M. and Nellie Mae Winters Hopkins.

Mrs. Wood was a graduate of Claysville High School and also graduated from Reynolds Memorial Hospital Nursing School in Glendale, W.Va. She worked as a registered nurse at many hospitals for over 50 years, up until her retirement.

Mrs. Wood served her country during World War II in the Cadet Nursing Corps.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

On May 16, 1948, she married Samuel M. Wood Sr., who preceded her in death in 2003. The couple shared 55 years of marriage together.

Surviving are a daughter, Cynthia Sue (Terry A.) Warco of Lititz; two sons, Samuel M. (Regina) Wood Jr. of Claysville and John Nixon Wood of Washington; a brother, Harold M. Hopkins of Claysville; six grandchildren, Stacey Marie (Brendan Pester) Wood, Brent H. (Meri) Wood, Amanda Kate (Eric Hasteline) Warco, Lydia Alexis Warco, Ian Logan Wood and Aubree' Elizabeth Wood; and three great-grandchildren, Remy Hasteline, Isabelle Mae Pester and Winnie Lou Wood.

In addition to her mother and father, Mrs. Wood was preceded in death by a son, David Frederick Wood, and a great-granddaughter, Remi Rose Wood.

All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., corner of Wilson and East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

