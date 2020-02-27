Margaret Mary Lemon Lucy

Margaret Mary Lemon Lucy, 80, of Cokeburg, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born November 12, 1939, in Midway, a daughter of the late Charles J. and Mary Margaret Houlihan Lemon.

She enjoyed visiting the casino, playing bingo, and spending time with family.

She worked as a clerk for J.C. Penney in Washington until it closed.

Surviving are three brothers, Chuck Lemon of Cecil, Dan (Katy) Lemon and Albert "Abby" (Darlene) Lemon, both of Muse; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John Lucy, in 2008.

To honor her wishes, a private family service and interment were held Tuesday, February 25, at Robinson Run Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, PA 15321.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020
