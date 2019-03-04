Margaret "Annabelle" Mathias Walters, 95, of Monongahela, died Friday, March 1, 2019 in her home. She was born February 9, 1924 in Finleyville, the daughter of F. Lloyd Mathias and Laverna Davis Mathias Farnsworth.

Annabelle graduated from Monongahela High School, class of 1942. After high school, she was employed at Joseph Matthews Bronze during the World War II years. On January 10, 1943, she married Harold K. Walters at the "family home" in Homestead and enjoyed fifty five beautiful years of marriage. Annabelle worked for many years at several grocery stores in the Mon Valley area and retired from Acutran in Donora. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where she was a former Sunday school teacher and also a member of the Ladies of GAR #173. She enjoyed reading, watching movies of the Civil War and World War II and loved to travel with her husband touring the United States.

She is survived by her daughter, Carole Pergiel of Monongahela; son, Mark Allan Walters and wife Roxann of Greensburg; and daughter, Lois Stoops of Mt. Lebanon; special granddaughter, Leigh Harding and husband Randy Covey of Monessen; three grandsons, Anthony Walters and wife Jen of Greensburg, Shawn Walters of San Francisco, Calif., Captain Mark Walters and wife Kathryn of Townsville, Australia; five great- grandchildren; half brother, James Mathias and wife Patty of the state of Washington; three special nephews, Scott Harkovich, Don Walters and Greg Dacko; three nieces, Karen Harkovich and husband Regis, Billy Rae Walters and Vicki Gallo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold K. "Dinks" Walters who died March 30, 1998; sister, Jane Mathias Hoffman and brother-in-law Joseph Mathias who both died in 2001; and her brother, Robert Mathias who died in 1950.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, in the Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, with the Reverend Jude Urso officiating. Interment will follow in the Monongahela Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to OSPTA Hospice, 4325 SR 51 North, Belle Vernon, PA 15012 or to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

