Margaret Pavlich, 98, of Bulger, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

Margaret was born March 15, 1922, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Freda Krawscwski Borkoski.

Margaret was a retired worker for RB&W Factory and a member of St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Bulger. In her free time, she enjoyed polka dancing and watching the Pittsburgh sports teams.

Surviving are her children, Robert G. Pavlich of Chalfront and Vicki (Bill) McGraw of Bulger, and sister Della "Tootie" Bugay of Imperial.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George John Pavlich Jr.; son Daniel J. Pavlich; grandson Daniel K. Pavlich; and siblings Victoria, Edward and Dolly.

All arrangements are private and entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway, 724-796-3301. Interment will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Burgettstown.

