Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Redd "Maggie" Baker.

On Thursday, February 28, 2019, Margaret "Maggie" Redd Baker died peacefully at Donnell House in Washington. Maggie was born on April 13, 1929, to the late Arthur and Kathryn Landrey in Washington, Pennsylvania. She lived in the Washington County area her entire life. At the time of her death, she resided at Strabane Trails Village in Washington.

Maggie graduated from Trinity High School and worked at Duncan Miller Glass before starting her 45-year career as a new accounts teller at the local bank that became PNC Bank, located in the Washington Trust Building on Main Street in Washington. She was a lifelong member of the Jefferson Avenue United Methodist Church.

On November 27, 1957, Maggie married Albert Redd, who died in August 1997 as the result of a farming accident. In October 2005, Maggie married William Alfred "Al" Baker, who died on March 18, 2010.

She was the last member of her immediate family and, in addition to her parents, was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Penrose Landrey, and two sisters, Sylvia Bonenberger and Dorothy Scott. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who affectionately knew her as "Aunt Margaret."

Maggie loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing all kinds of games, reading, and traveling to new and interesting places. She was especially fond of spending winters in Florida surrounded by many friends.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of services, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Paul Lesher officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jefferson Avenue United Methodist Church, 160 Jefferson Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.