Margaret Rose Novak, 61, of Cecil, died Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church of Corpus Christi Parish.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cecil. A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition.