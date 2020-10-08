Margaret Rose Novak, 61, of Cecil passed away after a long battle fighting pulmonary hypertension. Margie left this world to join her family in heaven Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

She was born May 4, 1959, in Mt. Lebanon Township, a daughter of the late Anthony J. and Rose Slebonick Novak.

She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, St. Mary Church, Cecil. She was a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School class of 1977 and Bradford Business School, Pittsburgh.

Margie worked as a legal secretary for Buchanan-Ingersol Law Firm. She loved being around her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She loved the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, decorating and making cookies for each. She loved the ocean, playing scrabble and words with friends. She did not like geography, history or math. She liked to send cards to people to just say hello; she also enjoyed collecting pens and was very possessive of them.

Surviving are sisters, Jean (Ed) Scholtz of Blue Bell, Mary Novak-McCafferty of Cecil, Diane (Bruce) Koontz of Charlotte Hill, Md., Linda Novak of Cecil; and brother, Robert (Kathy) Novak of Clinton Township, Mich.; nieces and nephews, Clint, Mark (Pangnu) and Michael Novak, Eddie (Katie) and Sarah Scholtz, Matthew, Jessica and Madison Koontz; and great-niece and nephew, Emma and Teddy Scholtz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Anthony "Tony" Novak in 2003.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, in the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church of Corpus Christi Parish.

Interment will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Cecil.

The family suggests contributions be made to the Pulmonary Hypertention Association at: www.phassociation.org