Margaret Rose Novak
1959 - 2020
Margaret Rose Novak, 61, of Cecil passed away after a long battle fighting pulmonary hypertension. Margie left this world to join her family in heaven Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

She was born May 4, 1959, in Mt. Lebanon Township, a daughter of the late Anthony J. and Rose Slebonick Novak.

She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, St. Mary Church, Cecil. She was a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School class of 1977 and Bradford Business School, Pittsburgh.

Margie worked as a legal secretary for Buchanan-Ingersol Law Firm. She loved being around her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She loved the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, decorating and making cookies for each. She loved the ocean, playing scrabble and words with friends. She did not like geography, history or math. She liked to send cards to people to just say hello; she also enjoyed collecting pens and was very possessive of them.

Surviving are sisters, Jean (Ed) Scholtz of Blue Bell, Mary Novak-McCafferty of Cecil, Diane (Bruce) Koontz of Charlotte Hill, Md., Linda Novak of Cecil; and brother, Robert (Kathy) Novak of Clinton Township, Mich.; nieces and nephews, Clint, Mark (Pangnu) and Michael Novak, Eddie (Katie) and Sarah Scholtz, Matthew, Jessica and Madison Koontz; and great-niece and nephew, Emma and Teddy Scholtz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Anthony "Tony" Novak in 2003.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, in the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church of Corpus Christi Parish.

Interment will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Cecil.

The family suggests contributions be made to the Pulmonary Hypertention Association at: www.phassociation.org







Published in Observer-Reporter from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services
OCT
10
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church of Corpus Christi Parish
OCT
10
Interment
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Coleman-Taylor Funeral Svcs
3378 Millers Run Rd
Cecil, PA 15321
7247459510
October 8, 2020
Margie was a dear friend all throughout 12 years of school. She was the person in school that I sent my first Valentine's Day card too. Wonderful person. My condolences to her family.
John McIntyre
Friend
October 8, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 8, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Susan Guiswite
October 8, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Susan Guiswite
October 8, 2020
Margie was a good friend and pen pal. After Bob and I moved to Greene Co., that is what we did. We used the old fashioned style of corresponding we sent cards and letters. She always put a lottery ticket inside, We never won on those tickets but having her as a friend was worth millions. She helped me along the way with Bobs sickness and then death. I am sorry Margie I was not there during your time of need. I know you are with your parents and with Bob. I know God favors you. Please let Bob and Pap Desmet we love and miss them. Tell Bob I am keeping my promises. Rest in Peace dear friend. I will never forget you. No more pain, no more Masks.
Denise
Friend
