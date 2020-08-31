Margaret S. "Margie" Frosini, 93, of Finleyville died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at North Strabane Wellness & Rehabilitation Center in North Strabane Township.

She was born July 4, 1927, in Fayette City; a daughter of John and Cora Belle Smith Toth.

Margie was retired as a clerk at Rite Aid Pharmacy in South Park and had operated a cake decorating business for many years.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and its Gleaners Sunday School Class in Finleyville and stayed very active into her later years enjoying playing bridge, bowling and trips to the casino.

Surviving are two sons, Richard (Beverly) and Ronald Frosini, both of Finleyville; a daughter, Karin Harper (Thomas) of Rocky River, OH; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Robert and Douglas; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her husband, Leo Frosini, who died in September of 1987; a son, Timothy Frosini; a grandson, Anthony Frosini; a granddaughter, Kristin Harper; seven brothers and one sister.

At the request of the deceased there will be no public visitation. Private interment will be held in Finleyville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 3595 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, PA 15332.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home, Inc. in Finleyville. Condolences to kegelfuneralhome.com.