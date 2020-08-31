1/
Margaret S. Frosini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret S. "Margie" Frosini, 93, of Finleyville died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at North Strabane Wellness & Rehabilitation Center in North Strabane Township.

She was born July 4, 1927, in Fayette City; a daughter of John and Cora Belle Smith Toth.

Margie was retired as a clerk at Rite Aid Pharmacy in South Park and had operated a cake decorating business for many years.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and its Gleaners Sunday School Class in Finleyville and stayed very active into her later years enjoying playing bridge, bowling and trips to the casino.

Surviving are two sons, Richard (Beverly) and Ronald Frosini, both of Finleyville; a daughter, Karin Harper (Thomas) of Rocky River, OH; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Robert and Douglas; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her husband, Leo Frosini, who died in September of 1987; a son, Timothy Frosini; a grandson, Anthony Frosini; a granddaughter, Kristin Harper; seven brothers and one sister.

At the request of the deceased there will be no public visitation. Private interment will be held in Finleyville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 3595 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, PA 15332.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home, Inc. in Finleyville. Condolences to kegelfuneralhome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
724-348-7171
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved