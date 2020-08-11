1/1
Margaret S. McAnany
Margaret S. McAnany, 93, of Claysville, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born Margaret Elizabeth Short July 1, 1927, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Lee and Elizabeth Short.

Mrs. McAnany was a 1945 graduate of Pitcairn High School and went on to work for Westinghouse Air Brake in her early years. She left the workforce to raise her children and later worked for McGuffey High School in the cafeteria. Mrs. McAnany was a member of East Buffalo Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the United Methodist Women's group, the Red Hat Society, Order of the Eastern Star and the McGuffey Senior Citizens. Margaret was a voracious reader, loved to play bingo and enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Above all, she especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On February 19, 1949, she married Charles L. McAnany, who died May 16, 1998. In addition to her husband, mother and father, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Gordon, Ronald and Bruce Short.

Surviving are two sons, Charles (Barb) McAnany Jr. of Murrysville and James (Kim) McAnany of Claysville; one daughter, Margie (Doug) Six of Claysville; six grandchildren, Kelly McAnany, Lindsey (Micah) McKinney, Loren (Jimmy) Watson, Logan (Chelsea) McAnany, Matthew (Allison) Six and Nathaniel Six; six great-grandchildren, Weston, Bennett and Tucker Six, Lakyn and Nash Watson and Raegan McAnany. All of her sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews also survive.

All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 180 E. Buffalo Church Road, Washington, PA 15301 or to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 11, 2020.
