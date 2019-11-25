Margaret "Peggy" Savadeck, 94, of Carroll Township, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, in Rostraver Township surrounded by her family.

She was born in Washington on March 19, 1925, the daughter of the late William and Eleanor Hutson Lyons.

Peggy worked for many years in Charleroi and then for her family business, M and S Energy Savers.

She was a member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish in Monongahela and was very active in many community-based organizations.

For over a decade, she was a participant in the Senior Olympics winning hundreds of medals, including a gold medal at the National Olympics in Kentucky. For many years, she performed at the annual Showboat Variety Show, which raised money for Meals on Wheels, and also helped to deliver those meals to many folks in Monongahela.

One of Peggy's most memorable experiences was being Mrs. November in the infamous Ladies of the Mon calendar.

She is survived by two daughters, Betty Lee Santo and husband Stanley of North Ridgeville, Ohio, and Judi Peters and husband David of Rostraver Township; four grandchildren, Michael Santo, Maggie Birth, Dawn Wells McClain and Wendi Bauer; four great-grandchildren, Jessica, Candice, Camden and Ava; sister Lois Smith of Washington; and two nephews, Albert Kurilko and Ronald Wavrek.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Savadeck, who passed January 31, 2005; and siblings Dorothy Anderson, Eleine Pettit and Albert Lyons.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, in St. Damien of Molokai Church. Interment will follow in the Monongahela Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or to the of Washington County, 331 South Main Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.