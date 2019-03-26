Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Shirley Stockdale.

Margaret Shirley Stockdale, 83, left this temporary dwelling to go to her eternal home on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in her home.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg. There will be additional visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of the service, Saturday, March 30, in First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, with her son-in-law, Pastor Paul Salosky, officiating. Burial will be in Fairall Cemetery, Waynesburg. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.