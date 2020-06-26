Margaret Sterner McIlvaine
1929 - 2020
Margaret "Peg" Sterner McIlvaine, 90, of Canonsburg, died Wednesday evening, June 24, 2020, in Premier Washington Health Center, Washington.

She was born December 17, 1929, in New Eagle, a daughter of Clifford and Marie Dickey Sterner.

A 1947 graduate of Monongahela High School, Mrs. McIlvaine attended the Robert Morris Business School.

She worked as a medical assistant for William Kittrell, MD and was a member of the Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church.

Her husband, Robert G. McIlvaine, died August 10, 1994. They were married June 9, 1951, in Monongahela.

Surviving are her son, Keith McIlvaine of Canonsburg; her sister-in-law, Nancy McIlvaine of Bentleyville; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, with Pastor Douglas Keith, chaplain for Amedisys Hospice, officiating.

Private interment will follow in Pigeon Creek Cemetery, Eighty Four.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorials be made to Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, 45 Church Road, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or a charity of one's choice.

To leave a condolence message, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St
Bentleyville, PA 15314
(724) 239-2255
