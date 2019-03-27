Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Stockdale.

Margaret "Shirley" Stockdale, 83, of Waynesburg, left this temporary dwelling to go to her eternal home Sunday, March 24, 2019, in her home.

She was born April 9, 1935, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Harry and Dorothy Parker Huffman of Jefferson. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1953.

She married her childhood sweetheart, Robert E. Stockdale of Waynesburg, on June 13, 1953, and had celebrated 50 years of marriage with him when he passed away June 6, 2004.

Surviving are three daughters, Donna (Gary) Knisely of Fruita, Colo., Robin (Paul) Salosky of Waynesburg and Cindy Stockdale of Nottingham, Md.; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Tuning and Juli (Chris) Spitznogle, both of Fruita, and Katy (Ben) McCracken and Robby (Meghan) Salosky, both of Waynesburg; and eight beautiful and amazing great-grandchildren, Aiden and Lauren Tuning, Seth and Mason Spitznogle, Joshua and Amelia McCracken and Norah and Charlotte Salosky; two sisters, Marge Broadwater of Jefferson and Monnaruth Tennant of Waynesburg; two brothers, Frank E. Huffman of Washington and Jerry P. Huffman of Churchville, N.Y.; sister-in-law Nancy Snyder of Ellwood City; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is brother Ron Huffman.

She began her work in the clerk of courts office in 1968 as a clerk typist, was promoted to deputy of Orphans Court in 1973 and named chief deputy in 1980. In 1984, she was appointed to serve Al Darney's unexpired term as clerk of courts and subsequently was elected to that position, where she served until her retirement in 2011.

Fully committed to her faith and her family, she lived her life in loving service to others. She was a member of East Franklin Grange, where she served as treasurer and was named Granger of the Year. She was also a member of Jefferson Senior Citizen Center. She also served in , Waynesburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Carmichaels Area Chamber of Commerce, United Way and Greene County Democratic Women Club. She was raised and came to faith in Jesus Christ at Jefferson Baptist Church, was a longtime member of Fairall United Methodist Church and was a member of First Baptist Church of Waynesburg.

Not one to seek the spotlight, she served quietly and humbly in every aspect of her life. She enjoyed cooking for and spending time with family, playing countless card games and making regular Sunday dinners and holidays special, all the while creating a life time of memories for loved ones. She instilled in her children and grandchildren a love of God, the importance of family and the value of hard work. She will be missed on this side of heaven, but loved ones grieve as those with hope as they look forward to the day when they will be together with their Lord forever.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. There will be additional visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Saturday, March 30, in First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, with her son-in-law, Pastor Paul Salosky, officiating. Burial will be in Fairall Cemetery, Waynesburg.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.