Margaret T. Rice, 79, of Clarksville, Williamstown, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, in her home, after a lengthy illness.

She was born June 4, 1940, in Ellsworth, a daughter of the late James Michael and Margaret Theresa Sullivan Huber.

Margaret was a 1958 graduate of Ellsworth High School and a 1962 graduate of Mt. Mercy College, now Carlow University, in 1962.

She was a school teacher and had taught in Cleveland City Schools and then in Jefferson-Morgan School District.

Margaret was a member of the former St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Clarksville and now the St. Matthias Parish, St. Marcellus Worship Site and the Ladies Guild of the parish.

She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, ceramics and most enjoyed time with her grandchildren.

On July 23, 1966, she married Robert S. Rice, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Lauren A. Morris of Columbia Station, Ohio, Kathleen (Mike) Zibrida of Richeyville and Robert M. Rice of Clarksville; eight grandchildren, Kailey M. Revi, Ashley L. Cotton, Andrew (Christina) Cotton, Lexie B. Revi, Colin R. Rice, Grace R. Morris, Patrick R. Rice and Michael J. Zibrida; sister Mary E. (Sonny) Shaw of Clarksville; and brother Jon M. Huber of Laurinburg, N.C.

Deceased are a daughter, Kimberly M. Rice; sister Janice M. Huber; and brother James P. Huber.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 10, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Marcellus Roman Catholic Church of the St. Matthias Parish, Jefferson, with Father J. Francis Frazer as celebrant. Interment will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to at www.kidney.org.