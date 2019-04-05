Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret T. Schmidt Burns.

Margaret T. "Peggy" Schmidt Burns, age 88, of Hopewell Township, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

She was born October 28, 1930, in Hopewell, a daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Shaffer Schmidt.

On November 3, 1951, she married the late Joseph E. Burns, her beloved husband of 65 years.

Surviving are three children, Edward (Mary) Burns, John (Candice) Burns and Patricia (John) Snyder; 11 grandchildren, Aaron Brown, Amy Taylor, Joel and Eddy Burns, Jack Burns, Angela Withee, Taryn Asturi, Carissa Modrak, Evan Reed, Joelle Burns and Jackie Ritenour; 14 great-grandchildren, Ella Brown, Taylor and Catey Burget, Kamryn and Kendyll Taylor, Ezra and Freya Withee, Bella, Atalia and Adalina Asturi, Olivia Modrak, Marcel, Mayson and Montez Tillman.

Deceased are a son, Joseph F. Burns; and two siblings, George Schmidt and Rose Cino.

Peggy joined the United States Air Force in 1950, she received an honorable discharge in 1952 with the rank of sergeant. Peggy was an avid gardener who loved to share her vegetables with her neighbors. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, solitaire and spending time with her family. She was a wonderful mother, wife and friend.

Friends are welcome 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Beinhauers, Peters Township. 724-941-3211 where services will be held at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Please add or view tributes at beinhauer.com