Margaret Waddell Baker, 91, of Gibsonia, formerly of Waynesburg, died at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in the St. Barnabas Arbors III in Gibsonia.

She was born Monday, November 19, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Louis Waddell II and Leah Crago Waddell.

Mrs. Baker was a member of the All Saints Anglican Church in Cranberry Township and was a former member of the St. George Episcopal Church in Waynesburg. She was a graduate of the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and an avid reader. Mrs. Baker had a passion for cataloguing books for various organizations. She worked as a librarian at the Waynesburg College and later was the Reference Librarian at the Bowlby Public Library in Waynesburg.

Her husband, Charles Eugene Baker, whom she married January 27, 1954, died December 15, 2008.

Surviving are two daughters, Amanda (Charles) McBride of Stockton, N.J. and Ruth Baker of Baltimore, Md.; one daughter-in-law, Patricia Baker of Economy Boro; two grandchildren, Charles Joseph McBride III and Meaghanne Brittany McBride; one brother, Louis Waddell III of Camp Hill; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is one son, Thomas Baker.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions put on by the state, everyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer that will be provided by the funeral home. Only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Services will be private with Rev. Barbara McMillen as Celebrant. Private burial will be in Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.