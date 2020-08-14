1/1
Margaret Waddell Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret Waddell Baker, 91, of Gibsonia, formerly of Waynesburg, died at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in the St. Barnabas Arbors III in Gibsonia.

She was born Monday, November 19, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Louis Waddell II and Leah Crago Waddell.

Mrs. Baker was a member of the All Saints Anglican Church in Cranberry Township and was a former member of the St. George Episcopal Church in Waynesburg. She was a graduate of the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and an avid reader. Mrs. Baker had a passion for cataloguing books for various organizations. She worked as a librarian at the Waynesburg College and later was the Reference Librarian at the Bowlby Public Library in Waynesburg.

Her husband, Charles Eugene Baker, whom she married January 27, 1954, died December 15, 2008.

Surviving are two daughters, Amanda (Charles) McBride of Stockton, N.J. and Ruth Baker of Baltimore, Md.; one daughter-in-law, Patricia Baker of Economy Boro; two grandchildren, Charles Joseph McBride III and Meaghanne Brittany McBride; one brother, Louis Waddell III of Camp Hill; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is one son, Thomas Baker.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions put on by the state, everyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer that will be provided by the funeral home. Only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Services will be private with Rev. Barbara McMillen as Celebrant. Private burial will be in Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
197 N Maiden St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
(724) 627-7505
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved