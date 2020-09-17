Margaret "Jean" Weaver, 94, of Washington, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born September 7, 1926, in Washington, a daughter of the late William G. and Margaret L. Davidson Miller.

Mrs. Weaver was a graduate of Washington High School.

Jean worked for more than 50 years as the bookkeeper for Hood Insurance.

A longtime member of New Hope Church, formerly Third United Presbyterian Church, Jean was very devoted to her church, where she had held numerous positions, including elder and Sunday school teacher. She was a longtime member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, where she had bowled in its league for several years; she had also been a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for many years.

Jean enjoyed travel, sewing, knitting and playing cards.

On July 31, 1959, she married Elwood R. Weaver, who died in October, 1999.

Surviving are a son, Richard (Lisa) Weaver of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, William Kenneth Miller and Melvin Earl Miller.

A Celebration of Life will be held in New Hope Church, at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, September 27.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Church, 22 Cortez Drive, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information, and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.