Margaret Belle "Peggy" Wiley Morgan, 96, of Waynesburg, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Washington Health System Greene, Waynesburg.

She was the last of her generation, the youngest of eight children born to Asa Gordon Wiley and his wife, Lena Pearl Bowers Wiley.

She was born June 7, 1923, on the Wiley Farm in western Richhill Township, where she grew up. After graduating from Richhill High School, she attended Waynesburg College for a year, where she met her future husband, the late Richard V. Morgan. They married February 6, 1947.

During the war, she studied home economics at Penn State University, graduating in 1947, then taught at Richhill and Waynesburg high schools before her children were born.

She was a 4-H Club Leader for 42 years, teaching generations to sew. Peggy was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Waynesburg, for 73 years, teaching Sunday school for almost 20 years and assuming many other leadership roles. She was a longtime member of the church Women's Bible Study Group. She served as both president and treasurer of the Twentieth Century Club and was active with the . In later years, she volunteered with the Waynesburg Hospital Auxiliary. She belonged to several bridge clubs and played regularly until a few weeks ago.

She is survived by eight children, Mary Beth Pastorius of Sewickley, Daniel Morgan (Cecilia) of Gibsonia, Linda Lodin (William) of Santee, Calif., Joyce Winters (William) and Mark Morgan, both of Waynesburg, Matthew Morgan (Susan) of Gibsonia, June Edgar (Mark) of Indiana and Marcy Walker (Kenneth) of Charles Town, W.Va.; 26 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many Wiley nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by siblings Jacob Barnette Wiley, Capt. Robert C. Wiley, Irene Wiley Burns, Mary Wiley Butler, Asa (Ace) Wiley Jr., William Wiley and John (Jack) Wiley.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg. A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, March 7, in First Presbyterian Church, 169 North College Street, Waynesburg, with the Rev. William Sukolsky officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Waynesburg, or Community Foundation of Greene County, 108 East High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

