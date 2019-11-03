Margaret Winseck, 89, of Canonsburg, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

She was born July 25, 1930, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Frank and Anna Zeman Andy.

Margaret worked at and managed a dry cleaning business for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the Meadows Casino.

She is survived by three children, Karen (Tom) Duvall, Bill (Lori) Winseck and Barry (Kelli) Winseck; eight grandchildren, Tom (Amber) Duvall, Jr., Tammy (Terrence) Main, Zachary Winseck, Joshua Winseck, Dylan Winseck, Fallon Winseck, Gia Winseck and Max (Brett) Stotesbery; two adored great-grandchildren, Tylir Main and Ace Duvall; sister Dorothy (Harry) Suleski; and brother Frank "Sonny" (the late Linda) Andy; three cousins, Dorothy Ann (the late George) Harrison, Michael (Roxie) Zeman and Joe Smith; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased, in addition to her husband Theodore Winseck, is a sister, Rose (husband Joe survives) Bodvake.

Family and friends received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 6. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.