Margie A. Stewart Russell, 87, of Waynesburg, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born April 13, 1933, in Spraggs, a daughter of the late Furman and Pansy Orndoff Dulaney.

She was a 1951 graduate of Waynesburg High School.

On January 4, 1951, she married John B. Stewart, who passed away April 20, 1978. She later married Robert Russell, who is also deceased.

Margie had worked for McCroy's in Waynesburg, Greenway Manufacturing, and the food service for the East Franklin School. She earned her Licensed Practical Nurse certification at the Greene County Vo-Tech School and worked for 18 years at Morgan Manor in Morgantown, W.Va. She had also worked with her son, John at Stewart's Utopia, where they raised Labrador Retrievers.

Margie served on the Franklin Township Election Board for many years. She volunteered for the rummage sales and bake sales at the Washington Street United Methodist Church.

Margie always helped those in need. She was a great cook and baker, and loved to feed people.

Surviving are two sons, John M. Stewart and Jeff B. Stewart (Angela Wygonik Stewart) all of Waynesburg; four grandchildren, Carly Kahl, John Barr "J.B." Stewart, Rory Jack Stewart and Trenton Ammons; along with several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A brother, Alan Dulaney; and a sister, Martha Scritchfield predeceased her.

Amedisys Hospice provided care and support.

Family and friends will gather for a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mount Morris, with Pastor David McElroy officiating, followed by a celebration of her life at 1 p.m. in the Stewart residence, 282 Whites Ridge Road, Waynesburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 2183 McClellandtown Road, Masontown, PA 15461.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.