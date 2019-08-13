Margie Lee Price, 74, of Washington, formerly of Fredericktown, went home to be with her Lord and savior Saturday, August 10, 2019, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh, with her daughter by her side.

She was born December 12, 1944, in Francis Mine, to her loving mother, Dorothy Price. She was a 1964 graduate of Burgettstown High School and went on to work as a cook and teacher's aide for Community Action Head Start in California through the 1980s. She later worked as a homemaker.

Margie Lee was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Vestaburg for 25 years. She loved to cook, watch her television shows, do crossword puzzles and always read her Bible daily.

She leaves behind three children, Ina McVicker-Price, Corey Talley and Ashley Talley, all of Washington; two brothers, Edward McCormick of Steubenville, Ohio, and James McCormick of Greensboro, N.C.; as well as two sisters, Anne Smith and Pearl Williams, both of Aliquippa. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her mother, is a brother, Grant Williams.

Marge was a tough woman who battled many health issues over the years. She cared so much for the nurses and home health aides that were by her side. She loved them like family.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, with Pastor James Walter officiating. Interment will follow in Fredericktown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of the funeral home.

A guestbook may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.