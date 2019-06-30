Margie "June" Lucey, 91, of Moundsville, W.Va., formerly of Wind Ridge, passed peacefully away at her home with her family by her side Friday, June 28, 2019. She married the love of her life, John V. Lucey, April 10, 1948.

June was born in Moundsville March 7, 1928, to the late Richard A. and Marguerite Littleton Moore. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John V. Lucey; a daughter, Amy C. Lucey; grandchildren Heather R. and Jerrod C. Lucey; son-in-law Mark K. Tedrow; her brother, Richard A. Moore; a sister, Leah I. Edge; three brothers-in-law, Charles Rayl, Jack Phillips and Phillip Edge; and a sister-in-law, Margaret E. Lucey Ruch.

Mom leaves behind her daughters, Margie J. Lucey of Waynesburg, Darlea A. Lucey of Moundsville, JonnieLynn Tedrow of Wind Ridge and Kathleen (Roger) McCracken of Cameron, W.Va.; sons Mark R. (Cathy) Lucey of Cameron, Jack D. (Sharon) Lucey of Glen Easton, W.Va., Daniel M. (Colleen) Lucey of Cameron, Patrick W. Lucey of Wheeling and Joseph T. (Sheila) Lucey of Wind Ridge; sisters W. Darlene Rayl and Ann Y. Phillips, both of Moundsville; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

June was a Christian and a member of the Church of Christ at Hillview Terrace. She was a loving, devoted wife and mother. She loved being a mother and homemaker. Mom spent most of her life on the family's dairy farm in Pennsylvania. She enjoyed reading the Bible, being a Sunday school teacher, spending time with her family, quilting and genealogy. Mom taught all of her children Christian values. All who knew and loved her will miss her dearly, but are comforted that she is now at rest.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Altmeyer Funeral Homes, Lutes & Kirby-Vance Chapel, 118 Grant Avenue, Moundsville, and from 10 until the time of services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Hillview Terrace Church of Christ, 1 Willard Avenue, Moundsville, with Pastor Stephen Harr and Andie Goodnight officiating. Interment will be held at Riverview cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Virginia School of Preaching in c/o www.tmcfunding.com.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralhomes.com.