Margie Marie Musil Frank
The Rev. Margie Marie Musil Frank, an ordained minister of the Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, of Redstone Road, Washington, died on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

She was born April 28, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank Musil and Florence Eppink Musil.

She was an alumna of John Marshall High School, in Cleveland, Ohio; Hiram College, in Hiram, Ohio; Lexington Theological Seminary, in Lexington, Ky.; and Frostburg University, in Frostburg, Md. Rev. Frank was ordained into the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) ministry in 1978.

In 1950, she was married to Rev. William Persons Frank, who died in 1990. Together they pastored Christian churches in Augusta, Ky.; Shreve, Ohio; Uhrichsville, Ohio; Cumberland, Md.; Mt. Rainier, Md.; Oak Park, Ill., Cameron, W.Va.; Newton Falls, Ohio; and Clarksville, Pa.

Following her husband's death, Rev. Frank preached in several Christian churches in Southwest Pennsylvania, including a pastorate at the First Christian Church, in Canonsburg.

Mrs. Frank had numerous articles published in periodicals and books, and was a regular contributor of sermonettes in the Washington Observer-Reporter newspaper.

She also taught in Allegany College, in Maryland; Prince George's College, in Maryland; and the College of Dupage, Ill.

Margie enjoyed knitting, embroidery, sewing, scrapbooking, gardening, photography, writing poetry, journaling in her diaries, and animals, especially dogs and cats.

Mrs. Frank sang with a semi-professional group in Maryland.

She and her husband were the parents of Margaret Louise Crouch, of Duffield, Va.; Victoria Jean Fields, of Lusby, Md.; William Emmett Frank, of Wheeling, W.Va.; and grandparents, of Jennifer, David, Tiffany, Timothy, and Matthew; and great-grandparents of Nate, Levi, Emmie, Elena, Lucie, and Colt.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private.

Arrangements by the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and online guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
