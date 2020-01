Margie Podomnik Morris, 79, of Finleyville, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, in Donnell House, Washington.

She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by daughter Michele and parents Steven and Helen Podomnik.

Surviving are daughters Kim and Cindy (Lenny); two grandchildren, Dustyn and Shayna Bright; brother Robert (Donna) Podomnik; and sister Nancy (Ted) Mellish.