Mrs. Marguerite Medved Sarracino, 97, of Burgettstown, passed peacefully Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020, in the home of her loving daughter, Kobe, who provided exceptional, loving care to Marguerite during her final years.

She was born February 20, 1923, a daughter of the late Anton "Andy" and Mary Gallick Medved.

Mrs. Sarracino enjoyed gardening and cooking and was an excellent artist, especially ceramics and tole painting.

Although Mrs. Sarracino experienced so much grief in her life with the death of her husband and three sons, she remained graceful, joyful and always smiled and took great pleasure when she had visitors.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John, December 11, 1990; her sons, Eric A., John P. and Mark J. Sarracino; brothers Alvin and Hobart Medved; and sisters Francis Medved, Juliette Rizzi and Helen Kriska.

She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Kobe Sarracino of Hanover Township; two grandsons; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Walters; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held privately and she was laid to rest beside her husband and sons in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory, under the direction of the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

Those wishing to remember Mrs. Sarracino in a special way can make a memorial donation in her memory to the Franciscan Sisters T.O.R., 369 Little Church Road, Toronto, OH 43964.