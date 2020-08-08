1/1
Marguerite Medved Sarracino
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Marguerite Medved Sarracino, 97, of Burgettstown, passed peacefully Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020, in the home of her loving daughter, Kobe, who provided exceptional, loving care to Marguerite during her final years.

She was born February 20, 1923, a daughter of the late Anton "Andy" and Mary Gallick Medved.

Mrs. Sarracino enjoyed gardening and cooking and was an excellent artist, especially ceramics and tole painting.

Although Mrs. Sarracino experienced so much grief in her life with the death of her husband and three sons, she remained graceful, joyful and always smiled and took great pleasure when she had visitors.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John, December 11, 1990; her sons, Eric A., John P. and Mark J. Sarracino; brothers Alvin and Hobart Medved; and sisters Francis Medved, Juliette Rizzi and Helen Kriska.

She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Kobe Sarracino of Hanover Township; two grandsons; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Walters; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held privately and she was laid to rest beside her husband and sons in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory, under the direction of the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

Those wishing to remember Mrs. Sarracino in a special way can make a memorial donation in her memory to the Franciscan Sisters T.O.R., 369 Little Church Road, Toronto, OH 43964.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
724-947-9518
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved