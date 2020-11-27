Marian Bartusiak, 92, of Washington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born November 11, 1928, in Detroit, Mich., a daughter of the late Frank and Ann Kuzy.

She was a member of both St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church and Immaculate Conception Parish. Marian graduated from Trinity High School in 1946 and then matriculated to Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon University) and received her Bachelor's degrees in Business and English in 1950.

Marian taught at both Trinity and Canon-McMillan high schools, where she was the chair of the Business Department and dean of students. She was a beloved educator for more than 30 years.

After retiring in 1992, Marian enjoyed her grandchildren and working at her sons' dental practices.

Marian married Andrew Bartusiak July 4, 1953, in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Canonsburg.

Marian is survived by her sons, Dr. Robert (Susan) Bartusiak of Upper St. Clair and Dr. Barry (Kristi) Bartusiak, also of Upper St. Clair. She is additionally survived by her grandchildren, Jenna and Alexa Bartusiak of Upper St. Clair, Andrew, Taylor, Madison and Brady Bartusiak of Upper St. Clair; and her great-grandson, Jace Joseph. Her brother, Dr. Franklin (Sue) Kuzy of Washington, and sister Elaine Petach of New York, also survive; in addition to many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Andrew; and her sister, Marge.

At the request of the family, all services will be private in celebration of Marian's life.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

In celebration of Andrew and Marian's lives, memorial contributions can be made to: The Bartusiak Family Scholarship Fund at Saint Vincent College c/o Father Paul Taylor, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650-2690.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.