Marian Cecilia Lynch, 76, of Donora, a 1965 graduate of California University of Pennsylvania, was called home to her eternal rest Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Canterbury Place, Lawrenceville. She was born in Pittsburgh August 11, 1943, a daughter of the late John and Adelaide Gannon Lynch.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald and Charles Lynch; and one sister, Nancy Lynch.Surviving to cherish her memory are four sisters, Martha Lynch of Massachusetts, Mildred (James) Rapport of Massachusetts, Kathleen Lynch of Bridgeville, and Margaret (Jeffrey) Blais of Rhode Island; sister-in-law Anne Fuller of Coatesville; three brothers, James (Debra) Lynch of Pittsburgh, T. Robert (Doreen) Lynch of New Hampshire and J. Richard (Dianne) Lynch of Pittsburgh. Marian is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including Heidi (Matthew) Bachner, Marian's godson Patrick (Anna) Lynch, Matthew (Kateri) Rapport, Andrew (Nicole) Rapport, Vincent Blais, Peter Blais, Ryan (Megan) Lynch, Lindsay (Timothy) Hayes, Elissa Lynch, Michael Lynch, Thomas Lynch, Brendan Lynch, Meghan (Matthew) Gyves, Julia Lynch, Kathryn Lynch; and 13 great-nieces and nephews, with four more due later this year. And finally, Henry Burger, a sibling of several of Marian's nieces.A collection of cherished memories that Marian has left us with include her role as valued family historian and her love of sharing detailed stories from bygone days. Marian was very interested in following Pittsburgh sports teams, discussing all levels of politics, and staying tuned in to the British Royal Family. She loved her hometown roots, bowling duck pins at the Cro Club, singing in various church choirs, traveling when time allowed, spending time with a good book and frequenting Pittsburgh cultural events. We all learned a beautiful life lesson from Marian: while she was dependent upon thrice-weekly dialysis for 22 plus years, we all agree that Marian did not complain about this cross she had to carry. She simply was not a complainer and for that beautiful life lesson, we are all so very grateful.Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt deserves a beautiful tribute to celebrate her life. However, we appreciate in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, that this would NOT be a socially responsible decision or in the best health interest of our family and friends. Therefore, funeral proceedings will be limited to the immediate family. A public memorial service and gathering to honor Marian will be held at a future time to be determined. Please be with us in prayer. To share a condolence, visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, Marian's family suggests memorial contributions to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852; (800) 638-8299; www.kidneyfund.org.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anthony L. Massafra Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., 40 Second Street Extension, Carroll Township / Donora, PA 15033, (724) 379-6900.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 19, 2020.