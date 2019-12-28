Marian Gossler, 87, of Bulger, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, in her home.

She was born June 11, 1932, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Edna McCool Sheldon.

Mrs. Gossler was a member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic and prior to her retirement she was the secretary at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Burgettstown. She was also a member of the Burgettstown Grange, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, Midway Senior Citizens, Lioness Club of McDonald and the Altar Society at St. Alphonsus Church.

Surviving are her sons, Kevin Gossler of Fla. and Gregory Gossler of McDonald; grandsons Joseph (Stephanie) Gossler of Bulger and Christopher Gossler of Fla.: great-granddaughter Lilly Rose Gossler; sisters Madeline Reed of McMurray, Marilyn Curtis of Bulger and Marlene Lebowitz of Fla.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Gossler (2017) and her twin sister, Mary Reed (2012).

Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, December 30, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, 219 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. Interment will be held at a later date in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

