Marian Jane Martin McKnight, 95, of Washington, passed away peacefully, Monday, September, 21, 2020, in the company of family members, in the Woodside Place of the Presbyterian Senior Care, Washington.

She was born January 31, 1925 to Daniel Oliver and Alice Marie Sloneker Martin, in Lagonda.

Mrs. McKnight was a graduate of Trinity High School in 1942 and was a lifelong resident of Washington.

She worked for several years at Hazel Atlas Glass Company and Dr. Frank Bakewell.

On January 4, 1945, in Washington, she married Harry L. McKnight, who died December 13, 2003. They were married for over 50 years.

Mrs. McKnight was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who always put her family first.

She leaves to cherish her memory two children, Thomas (Norma) McKnight of Lancaster, S.C. and Debra Huggins of Washington; four grandchildren, Michael (Julia) of Charlotte, N.C., Brittany (Tom) Uriarte of Charlotte, N.C., Jessica (Matt) Dudik of Greensburg and Sara Huggins of Washington; three great-grandchildren, Parker and Brinley Uriate and Katherine Dudik.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry; a son-in-law, Jeffrey Huggins; three brothers, Kenneth, Carl and Donald Martin; and a sister, Barbara Tarry.

All services are private and entrusted to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director.

The staff of Woodside Place and Gateway Hospice provided loving care to Mrs. McKnight. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Presbyterian Senior Care of Washington, Woodside Place, 954 Redstone Road, Washington, or Gateway Hospice, 9830 McKnight Road, Arcadia Court, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.