Marian Louise McBride Dunn
1937 - 2020
Marian Louise McBride Dunn, 82, of Washington, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.She was born July 6, 1937, a daughter of the late Mechtilde Luxbacher. She was raised by Mechtilde and her husband, Stephen W. Post.Marian was retired from J.C.Penney, where she worked as a sales associate for more than 30 years. She enjoyed traveling around the world or up the road to Sugarcreek. Marian was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. On June 10, 1997, in Washington, she married Bernard D. Dunn, who survives. Her previous husband, and father of her children, William J. McBride, died April 17, 1993.Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, William J. (Linda) McBride of Claysville; three daughters, Wendy L. (Raymond) Irey, Lynne A. (Ronald) Duray and Kim (John) Chadwick, all of Washington; seven stepchildren, Keith (Lisa) Dunn, Kenneth Dunn, Linda Dunn, Denise Dunn, Dawn (Alan) Wade, Karen Dunn and Kathleen (Ralph) Iorio; 13 grandchildren, Jeremy Bonus, Jill Weaver, Josiah McBride, Benjamin McBride, Hannah McBride, Matthew Irey, Stacey Stephen, Jennifer Pettyjohn, Elizabeth Pons, Jared Mowl, Scott Clark, Ian Clark and Samantha Chadwick; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her beloved cat, Sylvester.Deceased, in addition to her first husband, is a stepson, Kevin Dunn.Due to the current COVID-19 situation, all services are private and entrusted to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor. Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, www.macular.org, or the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
