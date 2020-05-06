Marian McAlister Lancaster
Marian McAlister Lancaster, of Brighton, Mich., passed away April 28, 2020. Marian was born August 8, 1924, to the late Sophia Ludwig McAlister and James Donald McAlister in Monongahela. Her early years were spent in the Scenery Hill area. She graduated from East Washington High School in the class of 1941.Marian was married to James Blaine Lancaster who predeceased her on March 5, 2001. She was an employee of Verizon (Bell Telephone Company of Pa.) for 33 years, retiring on March 20, 1984. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Brighton, a life member of Bell Telephone Company Pioneers and a charter member of the First Tea Widows of Brighton, Mich. Marian enjoyed needlework, reading, golfing, playing cards and most of all, spending time with her family and friends.Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are two brothers, Donald and Paul McAlister; and sister, Ann McGowan Andrew.Marian is survived by daughter, Karen Cotton and husband C. Kenneth Cotton of Brighton, Mich.; two grandchildren, Shawn Cotton and Kara Moore (Patrick); two great-grandsons, Carter and Calvin Cotton, all of Howell, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews.There will be a celebration of life service in Pennsylvania tentatively scheduled for August. Memorial gifts may be sent to Beallsville Methodist Church, 2825 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313; Arbor Hospice (888-992-2273), 2366 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103; or Woodland Village (810-844-7477), 7533 Grand River Road, Brighton, MI 48114.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 6, 2020.
