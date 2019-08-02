Marian P. Campitella, 84, of Nottingham Township, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Donnell House in Washington.

She was born March 5, 1935, in New Kensington, a daughter of the late John and Mary Rusnock Bogany.

Mrs. Campitella was a homemaker and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville.

Surviving are her husband, Donald Campitella; three sons, Mark Campitella (Chrissie) of Chapin, S.C., David Campitella (Kathy) of Jefferson Hills and Michael Campitella (Richelle) of Monongahela; two daughters, Susan Masters (David) of New Eagle and Rebecca McConnell (Sean) of Smyrna, Ga.; two brothers, Tom Bogany of New Kensington and Larry Bogany of Leechburg; a sister, Phyllis Lampo of Renfrew; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Wasghington Avenue, Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, August 5, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. Memorial contributions can be made to a .