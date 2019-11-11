Marianne L. Russell Nuzzo, 53, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the McMurray Hills Manor.

She was born August 19, 1966, in Washington, a daughter of Genevieve Sanpietro Russell of Hickory and the late W. Scott Russell.

Mrs. Nuzzo was a 1984 graduate of Hickory High School and graduated in 1989 from Purdue University with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.

Marianne was a member of the Falcon Archers, where she was a coach and leader of the youth program. She was a member of the 2017 United States Masters Recurve Women's Archery Team.

Mrs. Nuzzo attended the Washington campus of the Bible Chapel.

Marianne was a stay at home mom who homeschooled her children and belonged to the Venice Homeschool Co-Op group for 12 years. She had also worked as a mechanical engineer for IDC in Moon Township.

On June 18, 1994, she married Anthony A. Nuzzo, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are two sons, Michael Scott Nuzzo (Andreea) of Imperial and Matthew Anthony Nuzzo of Hickory; a sister, Pamela S. Moore of Washington; a brother, Scott J. Russell (Rita) of North Port, Ala.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased, in addition to her father, is a brother, Ronald M. Russell.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Ave., Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 13. Interment will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Washington campus of the Bible Chapel, 14 West Wheeling St., Washington, PA 15301.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakm an.com.