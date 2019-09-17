Marie Ann Smith Urbancic, 77, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 12, 2019, after a courageous battle against ovarian cancer.

Marie was born September 7, 1942, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late John and Mary Urbancic. She was a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School and a member of St. Patrick's Parish, Christian Mothers, the K.S.K.J. and the Slovenian Women.

Marie was a loving mother and sister, a devoted aunt and grandmother and loyal friend who will be fondly remembered for her kindness and generosity. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, tending to her garden, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and numerous service ministries at St. Patrick's Church and working part time at North Strabane Rehab and Wellness.

Marie leaves behind two loving children, Bruce (Sandy) Yeager of Atlanta, Ga., and Melissa (Neal) McNally of Poland, Ohio, and two devoted sisters, Carol (Robert) Altman of North Strabane and Joan (Walter) Braunlin of Spring, Texas. Marie also leaves behind five grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, in St. Patrick Church, Canonsburg. The family will receive friends prior to the Mass in St. Patrick's starting at 9 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317, in Marie's name.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services Ltd., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg PA 15317, 724-746-1000, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor.