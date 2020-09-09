1/
Marie B. Rhodes
1925 - 2020
Marie B. Rhodes, 95, formerly of Finleyville, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at Summit Inn Nursing Facility in Etna, Ohio.

She was born July 17, 1925, in Venetia, a daughter of Obed T. and Eleanor Patton Lewis.

Mrs. Rhodes was retired as a clerk for the United States Postal Service in Finleyville and was a member of South Hills Church of the Nazarene in Bethel Park.

Surviving is a son, Floyd Rhodes (Donna) of Etna, Ohio; a brother, Ben Lewis of Nottingham Township; a sister, Charlene Jones of Nebraska; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her husband, Harlan F. Rhodes, who died in August of 2014; a daughter, Doreen Blum; three brothers, Colin, Bill and Obed Lewis; and two sisters, Erma Orndoff and Verna Mae Stilley.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 10, in Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 11. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice.

Condolences to kegelfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
SEP
11
Service
11:00 AM
Kegel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
724-348-7171
