Marie Beatty, 82, of Dilliner, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Born November 9, 1936, in Coney Island, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Helen Polosky Pawluk, and her stepfather, Walter Pawluk.

A member of St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church in Bobtown, she was retired from the former Houze Glass in Point Marion.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Stevenson of Dilliner; five grandchildren and their spouses, Joshua and Myra Stevenson of Bobtown, Jarod and Marlaina Stevenson of Mapletown, Rachel and Pork Radcliff of Dilliner, Megan Beatty of Morgantown and Sara Hlatky of Dilliner; and seven great-grandchildren, Bryce, Brynlee and Brennan Stevenson, and Lucas, Parker, Connor and Jacob Radcliff.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gene "Jiggs" Beatty on January 6, 2002; and by her son, Brian Beatty; and son-in-law Ronald Stevenson. Marie was raised by her grandparents in Bobtown, along with all the Polosky children, who are also deceased, Ed, Charlie, Thomas, Dorothy, Pauline, Eleanor and Violet.

Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 13, in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. Al McGinnis as celebrant. Interment follows in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner. www.herod-rishel.com.