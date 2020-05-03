Marie Chopp Konecny went to God and her large heavenly family Friday, April 29, 2020, after a serious fall and brain injury suffered in March.She was born November 21, 1943, to John and Osie Chopp in a farmhouse near Daisytown. She grew up near Eighty Four.Marie graduated in 1961 from Ellsworth High School.She graduated from Washington Hospital School of Nursing and worked several years as a nurse at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.She then moved to Buffalo, N.Y., and several years later, moved to Texas. She worked as a nursing home supervisor for a few years. She then worked for 25 years for the Texas Health Department, investigating nursing homes for infractions. She retired from that job.Marie loved reading, travel, dancing, singing and architecture. She designed several unique features of her home. She was a gifted singer and soloist.She was a loving mother, grandmother and companion, a wonderful sister and a generous, beautiful soul who will be missed by all who knew her.Surviving are her two sons, Jeff (Melodie) Cooper of Little Elm, Texas, and Brian Cooper of Anna, Texas; her companion of 12 years, Tom Manders of Highland Village, Texas; her sister, Rita Chopp (Dan) Liebman of Cecil; four grandchildren, Zachary, Tiffany, Mark and Aurora Cooper; three nephews, Tom (Jenn) Liebman of Krum, Texas, Christopher (Steffanie) Liebman of Guymon, Okla., and Daniel John Liebman of McDonald; a niece, Christine Durham (Al) Pressley of Hurlock, Md.; an aunt, Sister Mary Joy Haywood of Pittsburgh; and many loving cousins.Deceased are her parents, John and Osie Chopp; a brother, John James Chopp; her first husband, Gary Cooper; and her second husband, Gene Konecny.Burial is in Texas. A memorial service will be held locally in her honor at a later date.











