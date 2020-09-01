Marie Colantoni Harless, 76, of Richeyville, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.

She was born March 30, 1944, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Albert and Marie Harosky Colantoni.

She was a 1961 graduate of Beth Center High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from California University of Pennsylvania in 1966. Her teaching career started in 1966 at Trinity Area School District at Patton School and Trinity West retiring in June of 1999 after 33 years of teaching.

She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, a life member of PA State Education Association, National Education Association and Washington County Retired Teachers Association.

Surviving are a daughter, Maria Szakal (Anthony) of Calgary, Alberta Canada; and a granddaughter, Asia Marie Szakal.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Donald Harless Sr.; and a brother, William Albert Colantoni.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Washington City Mission/Avis Arbor Women's Shelter or the Washington Area Humane Society.

Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.