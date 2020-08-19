Marie E. Cramer Findley, 92, of Bridgeville, passed away into the arms of her Lord, August 16, 2020.

She was born October 13, 1927, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Paul and Emma Hotz Cramer.

She was a 1945 graduate of Chartiers High School. Marie was employed at S.A. Meyer Company and later at McGraw-Edison, where she worked in the cafeteria, retiring in 1983.

Mrs. Findley was a former member of the First United Presbyterian Church of Houston and later became a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church, Bridgeville. She was a member of both church choirs. She enjoyed music, traveling and cooking for her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.

Surviving is a son, Dr. Dane (Sheryl) Plunkett; two daughters, Diane (Grier) Adamson and Maureen (John) Breitigan; a stepson, Dr. Joseph (Rebecca) Findley; grandchildren, Janice (Bob) Palo, Stephen (Julie) Breitigan, Sherri (Zack) Klipowicz, Terri (Brian) Jeffers, Aaron (Jennifer) Plunkett, Laura (Dave) Surowka, Matthew (Andrea) Plunkett, Dr. Joseph (Amy) Findley, Brittany (Matthew) Kitka and Alexandra (Jay) Jones; also 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Stewart; and many nieces and nephews. Her special friends were the Jeffers family, the Kiehl family and Ruth.

Deceased are three husbands, John C. Plunkett Jr., Glenn Hughes and Joseph W. Findley; a sister, Dorothy Leisman; an infant sister, Betty Cramer; and an infant brother, Donald Cramer; two brothers-in-law, Wray Stewart and Ed Leisman. "And he will raise you up on eagles' wings, make you shine like the sun and hold you in the palm of his hand".

There will be a private service and interment in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by the Warchol Funeral Home, Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333. Donations in memory of Marie may be made to Bethany Presbyterian Church, 740 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome