Marie M. Fisher
1935 - 2020
Marie M. Fisher, 85, of Washington, passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 31, 2020.

She was born July 22, 1935, a daughter of the late Carl and Gertrude Pilkey Allen. Mrs. Fisher was employed at Pati-Petite cookies in Bridgeville for 10 years until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, baking and spending time with her family and friends.

On May 19, 1953, she married Floyd E. Fisher, who passed away March 7, 2016. Surviving are her daughter, Cindy; and granddaughter, Alicia.

Deceased are several brothers and sisters. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten but now she rests with the angels.

All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warco-Falvo Funeral Home
336 Wilson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
724-225-1500
