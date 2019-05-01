Marie Richey Gray passed away April 26, 2019, due to complications from non-Hodgins Lymphoma. She was born April 19, 1937, in West Alexander, to the late J. Erville and Thelma Geho Richey.

Marie was a retired tax collector. She loved a good card game and her card clubs. She was an active supporter of the Washington United Methodist Church, the Washington American Legion Auxiliary, Senior Citizens and the McGuffey Food Pantry. She enjoyed her Class of 1954 and all Washington High School reunions. She worked the election board for too many years to count and enjoyed working bingo for the Washington Firemen. She always worried about the details and now her worries are over.

After high school, Marie worked at Hancher's Truck Stop. Clem Gray frequented the place and stole Marie's heart. They were married for 47 years when Clem died on July 7, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her older brother, Bob, and sister and classmate, Helen.

Surviving are her children, Scott (Angela) Gray and Karen (John) Saymansky and her joy in her three grandchildren, Aaron, Brennan and Lauren. Also surviving are her older sister, Ruth Vensel; younger brothers Tom (Linda) Richey and Roy (Donna) Richey; and numerous nieces, nephews, special friends and cherished neighbors.

Marie's caregivers, Lora and Ruth, provided outstanding care, and their family, including the "the little ones" and "that girl," made Marie a part of their family.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in West Alexander United Methodist Church and from 10 a.m. to the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3. Interment will follow in West Alexander Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Marie requested donations to the West Alexander Fire Department, PO Box 208, West Alexander, PA 15376.

Funeral arrangements are being held under the direction of Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, www.youngfhinc.com, 724-663-7373.