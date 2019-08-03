Marilyn Bernzweig, 91, of McMurray, died peacefully Thursday, August 1, 2019, in her home.

She was born December 24, 1927, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of the late Samuel and Agnes Rabinowitz Diamond.

Mrs. Bernzweig was a 1945 graduate of Lakewood High School in Lakewood, N.J., and went on to attend Rider College in Trenton, N.J.

She was a homemaker and worked with her husband at their family business, Freehold Paint and Floor Covering.

She enjoyed traveling, particularly to Aruba, where she vacationed for over 30 years. Her greatest joy, however, was her family, especially her nine great-grandchildren.

She was a member of Beth El Congregation in Mt. Lebanon as well as the Beth Israel Congregation in Washington. She was also a member of the Beth El Sisterhood and Hadassah.

On June 19, 1949, in Asbury Park, N.J., she married Melvin Bernzweig, who died March 2, 2001.

Surviving are three daughters, Cheryl (James) Snyder of Pittsburgh, Susan (Andrew) Aaronson of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and Lynn (William) Wiechmann of Las Vegas, Nev.; a sister, Charlotte Garfinkel of Connecticut; five grandchildren, Amy Kaminski, Stacey (Jason) Cobb, Randi (Nicholas) Rumbaugh, Elissa (Seth Goodman) Aaronson and Eric Aaronson; nine great-grandchildren, Micah, Adam and Talia Goodman, Evan and Braden Cobb, Maya Kaminski, Mattea Aaronson, and Colton and Tanner Rumbaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are four brothers, Jack, David, Bernard and Norman Diamond.

There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Beth Israel Cemetery with Rabbi Alex Greenbaum officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Beth El Building Fund, 1900 Cochran Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 or to Beth Israel Congregation, 265 North Avenue, Washington, PA 15301. Online condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, Director.