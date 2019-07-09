Marilyn Brewer Eichenlaub, 91, of Waynesburg, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home.

A lifelong resident of Waynesburg, Marilyn was a daughter of the late Glenn J. and Faye Hickman Brewer. She attended Indiana State Teachers College, graduated from Penn Commercial College and worked as a secretary at East Ward School.

She met her husband, the late Robert M. Eichenlaub, at the office of the Greene County Clerk of Courts when she was on the news staff of the Washington Observer. They were the parents of five children: the Rev. Kathryn (David) White of Erie, Ann (the late Timothy) Paul of Pittsburgh, Amy (Patrick) Mutch of Baltimore, Md., Joy (James) Lane of Las Vegas, Nev., and James (Beth) Eichenlaub of Sewickley. She was the proud grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

A member of St. Ann Church, Marilyn was president of the Women's Guild and served as president of the Corbly Association for several years. She was a member of the Bowlby Library Board and president of the Library Association. In later years, she volunteered repairing books and was the "Bowlby Bear" mascot. She raised money for the Greene County Historical Society Museum by putting on doll house shows and was a board member of the Cornerstone Genealogy Society, where she was also program chair.

Marilyn loved figure skating, clogging, swimming, writing poetry and putting on performances as a puppeteer. She enjoyed sewing and crafts and assisted with local Children's Operettas and Summer Theatre productions as costume chairman.

Surviving are a brother, James L. (the late Jane), and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert F. Brewer.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Behm Funeral Home Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where brief prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Ann Catholic Church, 232 East High Street, Waynesburg.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Genealogical Society of Waynesburg.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.