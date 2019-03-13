Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn J. Litton Dagostino Dinch.

Marilyn J. Litton Dagostino Dinch, 76, of Claysville, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, March 11, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David Litton and Kathleen Donaldson, and sibling Sharon Harrington.

Born February 26, 1943, Marilyn was a bridge Life Master of the American Contract Bridge League. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post 639 and the Ladies Auxiliary of Claysville Fire Department. She also spent time working at Brockway Glass No. 7 and Ace Athletic Reconditioning. Marilyn attended Trinity High School, class of 1961.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 44 years, Donald Dinch; four children she loved and cherished, Joseph Dagostino Jr. of Washington and Tony (Michelle) Dinch, Debbie Dinch Schmitt and Ted (Wendy) Dinch, all of Richmond, Va. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends Kay Wilson, Judy Allison and Edna Calbert.

She also leaves behind her beloved dog of 11 years, Abby.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to noon, the time of service, Thursday, March 14, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. At the request of the deceased, burial will be held privately in West Alexander Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Claysville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 435, Claysville, PA 15323.

