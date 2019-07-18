Marilyn Marie Robey, 71, of Washington, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Washington Hospital.

She was born May 13, 1948, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Paul Millikin and Wilda Phillips Millikin.

Marilyn was a 1966 graduate of Waynesburg High School. In 1971, she graduated from Penn Commercial with an accounting degree and in 1976, she graduated from Community College of Allegheny County with an associate's degree.

She worked for various government agencies as a secretary.

Marilyn was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Methodist Women's Association.

She enjoyed, music, dancing, baking, cooking, butterflies and taking long motorcycle trips.

On May 26, 1984, she married Edwin Robey, who survives.

Also surviving are a sister, Joretta (Allen) Bayer of Irwin; and a friend, Betty Bayer of Eighty Four.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Jim Kimmel officiating.

Burial was private at Greene County Memorial Park.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.