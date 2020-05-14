Mario Santa Colombo, 89 , of Monessen, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in Mon Valley Hospital, Carroll Township. Mario was born May 13, 1930, in Monessen, a son of the late Nunzio and Julia Ceci Columbus Santa Colombo.Mr. Colombo was a graduate of Monessen High School and the University of Pittsburgh. He honorably served his country for more than 30 years in the United States Army Reserves as a master sergeant of the 4th Platoon, 429th Engineers Division.He had owned and operated several businesses in the Mon Valley area over the years, including the 10th St. Sunoco Station in Donora, and the Bar 20 and 3rd Street Mobil Station, both in Monessen. He had also worked at the Ford Garage, Datis Brothers, Gibson Chevy Garage, Irwin Works and the McKelvy Pontiac Garage.Mr. Colombo ultimately became an educator in Vocational Studies, and had retired as the administrator of the Mon Valley Area Vocational Technical School, which is now Mon Valley CTC in Speers.Mr. Colombo was a member of the following: Westmoreland County Coaches Association, Washington County Councilors Association, and a life member of the Monessen Elks Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #773, Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, Vocational Fraternity- Iota Lambba Sigma, Monessen Zoning Board, past president AVTS Teachers Association, past president of Monessen Teachers Credit Union, Board of Directors of the Retired Enlisted Men Association, and had served as the equipment manger of Monessen Greyhound Football for numerous years. He was an avid Monessen Greyhound fan.Surviving are his wife, Dorothy "Toots" Pinasko Santa Colombo; sons Julius and wife Penny Santa Colombo, Mark Santa Colombo, and Mario Santa Colombo Jr. and wife Anne Marie Sinatra; grandsons Ryan Santa Colombo and Mario Santa Colombo III; great-grandchild Declan Santa Colombo; sister Louise Sweda; brother Nunzio Santa Colombo; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and three special friends, Larry "Dobie" Aldrich, Billy Clark and Michael Moorer.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Columbus.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rhome Funeral Home Inc., 1209 Grand Boulevard, Monessen, where friends will be welcomed from 9 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Friday, May 15, with Father Michael J. Crookston officiating.In keeping within compliances set forth by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, 25 visitors may be in the funeral home at one given time. We ask everyone's cooperation in being understanding, practicing social distancing, wearing face masks, and limiting your visit to five minutes or less. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.rhomefuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 14, 2020.